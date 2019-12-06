Alongside massive Star Wars vehicles, festive creations, and other fan favorite models, each year LEGO treats builders to a single modular city building kit. In year’s past, these kits took the form of the Corner Garage, a Downtown Diner, and more. Now for 2019, LEGO is finally giving us a first look at its latest Creator Expert set, the new modular Bookshop. This 2,500-piece edifice stands over 11-inches high, includes five minifigures, and is packed with the usual impressive techniques. Head below for a closer look and to learn when you’ll be able to add this one to your collection.

This year’s Creator Expert Modular Building is a LEGO Bookshop

While in the most recent few years LEGO has strayed from the theme’s roots with unique garage and diner builds, this year the company is going back to the basics for a delightful multistory bookstore. Comprised of 2,504 bricks, this model was inspired by houses in Amsterdam, bringing the European aesthetic into brick-built form in a distinct way.

Doubling down on the modular nature, this set features to independent buildings that can be rearranged throughout your city. Fittingly for this LEGO kit’s namesake, the bookstore is the larger of the two Creator Expert models. It sports a brick-like brown facade complemented by stonework accenting.

The adjoining townhouse on the other hand assembles a unique look thanks to its mix of teal and dark blue bricks. It features a bay window that has some impressive parts usage to thank for its implementation and there’s a curved staircase out front that’s eye-catching as well. The sidewalk which connects the two buildings also includes an autumnal birch tree.

Of course, what would a bookshop and townhouse be without its customers and tenants, which is why LEGO has included five minifigures in its newest Creator Expert set.

LEGO Creator Expert Bookshop launches January 1st

Those looking to bring home the latest modular building set won’t have too long to wait, as it’ll be launching officially on January 1st. Like we’ve seen with past Creator Expect kits, the Bookshop will be a LEGO store exclusive. It’ll retail for $179.99 and will be available both in-stores and online.

9to5Toys' Take

This year’s expansion of the Creator Expert sets may not have the same unique theme as previous ones have, but it undoubtably packs the same attention to detail and masterful building techniques. There’s plenty to love here, but one of my personal favorite includes is the Moby Brick book, a pun that’s impossible not to love.

