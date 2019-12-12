Old Navy updates your wardrobe with up to 60% off sitewide + 20% off at checkout

Old Navy offers up to 60% off sitewide with styles from $8. Plus save an extra 20% off your order with promo code SWEET at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The women’s Sherpa Coat is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $66. For comparison, this coat was originally priced at $85. This stylish jacket is very trendy and can easily be dressed up or down. I love the faux leather detailing and it has large pockets for storage. However, if you’re looking for a less expensive sherpa option, the Cozy Lounge Pullover is a great choice and it’s marked down to just $29. Find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Soft-Brushed Peacoat $64 (Orig. $100)
- Chunky Thermal-Knit Built-In Flex Henley $18 (Orig. $30)
- Patterned Flannel Pajama Pants $16 (Orig. $25)
- Sweater-Fleece 1/4-Zip Mock-Neck Pullover $16 (Orig. $40)
- Slim Built-In Flex Jeans $28 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sherpa Coat $66 (Orig. $85)
- Patterned Flannel Pajama Pants $10 (Orig. $20)
- Thermal Knit Pajama Pant $10 (Orig. $25)
- Cozy Sherpa Lounge Pullover $29 (Orig. $40)
- Frost-Free Puffer Jacket $22 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
