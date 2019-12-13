USB-C + expandable storage make Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook a slam dunk at $200

Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its S330 2.1GHz/4GB/64GB Chromebook for $199.99 shipped. That’s $57 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. On top of that, Rakuten is currently offering 21% back in points (nearly $42) that can be redeemed on any purchase from the site without restrictions and typically don’t expire for six months. With support for Google Play right out of the box, not only can you run Chrome extensions, but also Android apps. This upgraded model features 64GB of storage with a microSD card slot that allows you to easily expand storage later on. With USB-C and common Type-A ports in tow, this Chromebook aims to make living in the present and future a breeze. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers. We spent time using it and came away happy, read our review to learn more.

With $57 saved on the featured deal, you’ve got plenty left over to pick up an extra USB-C charger. I recommend RAVPower’s 61W GaN Charger as it sports a small form-factor that will fit quite nicely in a backpack. It’s priced at just $31 when clipping the on-page coupon.

Oh, and ICYMI, the ASUS Chromebook 14 deal we spotted yesterday has gotten even sweeter with an additional $30 price drop. Unlike the featured deal, this offer yields an all-metal design. That being said, it come at a cost of $299.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook features:

HIGH PERFORMANCE LAPTOP: The Chromebook S330 is equipped with a MediaTek MTK8173C Processor, Chrome OS, 4 GB LPDDR3, 64 GB eMMC 5. 1 and so much more

Sleek & stylish design: sleek, stylish and secure, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is less than one inch thin and 3. 3 lbs. Light with a 14-inch FHD display Perfect for day-to-day computing and multimedia, on or offline

