Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank $21 (30% off), more

- Dec. 16th 2019 10:32 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 10000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank for $20.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new Amazon low. This power bank can refill an iPhone 11 Pro over three times thanks to its internal 10000mAh battery and sports an 18W power output for fast charging. Alongside its USB-C port, you’ll also find two USB-A slots. Plus, a slim design makes it ideal for taking on-the-go or with you while traveling. Over 370 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Rugged Case: $24 (Reg. $32) | Amazon 
  • Aukey 36W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger: $17 (Reg. $22) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Choetech 18W USB-C Wall Charger: $7 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code ZES8NI4N

USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the new iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Or power a Nintendo Switch for 6 more hours of gameplay.

Engineered to refuel devices up to four times faster than conventional charging. Powered by INOV (Intelligent Negotiation for Optimum Voltage) Technology for fine-tuned power output and more optimized charging cycles. Up to 38% more efficient than Quick Charge 2.0. Backward-compatible with Quick Charge 2.0/1.0 devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go