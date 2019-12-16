Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank $21 (30% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 10000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank for $20.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new Amazon low. This power bank can refill an iPhone 11 Pro over three times thanks to its internal 10000mAh battery and sports an 18W power output for fast charging. Alongside its USB-C port, you’ll also find two USB-A slots. Plus, a slim design makes it ideal for taking on-the-go or with you while traveling. Over 370 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the new iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Or power a Nintendo Switch for 6 more hours of gameplay.

Engineered to refuel devices up to four times faster than conventional charging. Powered by INOV (Intelligent Negotiation for Optimum Voltage) Technology for fine-tuned power output and more optimized charging cycles. Up to 38% more efficient than Quick Charge 2.0. Backward-compatible with Quick Charge 2.0/1.0 devices.