Garmin’s Dash Cam Mini records 1080p and is the size of a car key at $80

- Dec. 16th 2019 5:30 pm ET

$100 $80
Amazon is offering the Garmin Dash Cam Mini for $79.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and eBayNote: Amazon is currently backordered until December 21st. Down from its $100 going rate, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. Offering 1080p recording in a camera the size of your car key, you’ll not have any issues with an obstructed view here. The 140-degree field of view ensures that everything in front of you is captured on video. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Put a bit of your savings toward this 128GB microSD card. At $17 Prime shipped, you’re still $3 under the regular price of the dash camera. This will store days worth of footage before overwriting the oldest recordings, making sure you always have the video you need.

For other vehicle updates, you might want to check into a new all-time low that we just reported on Sony’s 6.2-inch CarPlay receiver. CarPlay brings navigation, Apple Music, iMessage, and more to your vehicle in a safe way.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini features:

  • Tiny, reliable dash camera automatically records incidents
  • Car key-sized dash camera goes virtually unnoticed on your windshield
  • 140-Degree wide-angle lens captures crisp 1080P HD footage
  • Automatically records and saves video of incidents; requires 8GB micro SD card, class-10 or faster (not included)
  • Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity uploads saved footage to your compatible smartphone running The Garmin Drive app

