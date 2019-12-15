Sony’s AirPods competitor wireless earbuds return to $198 (Reg. $230)

Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds for $198 shipped in both colors. This is just the second discount we’ve tracked from the regular $230 price tag and a match of our previous mention. Watch out AirPods, Sony’s wireless earbuds have arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple competitor. That includes up to 24 hours of use on a full charge and 90-minutes worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for around $25. You’ll ditch some of the best Sony features like active noise cancellation, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

Sony WF-1000XM3 features:

Industry leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time

Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission

