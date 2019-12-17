Sprint customers can grab the Samsung S10e for just $5 per month, or $120

Sprint is offering the Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone for just $5 per month on the 18-month Sprint Flex lease. You’ll normally pay over $31 a month at regular pricing, around $23 a month at Best Buy, and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked. At the end of your lease, this device will have cost you $120 if you keep it all 24 months. The S10e is great for those who want the latest features without paying flagship prices. It offers a dual-camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor for a sleek design. The S10e is also water-resistant and packs an all-day battery. In our review, we called it “our favorite S10.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This $17 Prime shipped case is an absolute must for your new device. It gives protection on all sides and offers a clear back so you can still see the device’s beauty. It wont’ add tons of bulk to your smartphone while still making sure that you’re safe from drops and spills.

With the S10e using USB-C, you’ll want to swing by this UGREEN sale with prices from $9. You’ll find chargers, cables, and more all ready to be used with your new smartphone.

Galaxy S10e features:

This Samsung Galaxy S10e features an immersive display, sleek in size and packed with power. The incredible, powerful camera and totally reimagined interface do more in less space, with an intelligent battery that’s big enough to share.

