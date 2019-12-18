Reebok takes an extra 40% off sale items to boost your next workout, today only

- Dec. 18th 2019 3:08 pm ET

0
Today only, Reebok is offering an extra 40% off sale items with code TICKTOCK at checkout. Update your workout gear with deals on shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Reebok Unlock Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Flexagon 2 Training Shoes are on sale for $33, which is down from its original rate of $75. These shoes feature a flexible base and breathable material to promote comfort. They also have a sock-like design that supports your foot throughout your workout. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

