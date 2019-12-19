Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro is $250 off, returning to all-time low prices

Amazon is taking $250 off Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro with the upgraded i9 model falling to $2,549. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and our previous mention. Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s up to 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 64GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. We recently went hands-on with Apple’s latest release, detailing all of its best features and more. I picked up a 16-inch MacBook Pro shortly after release, and have to agree, it’s the best MacBook Apple has made in years.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for around $17. This is an easy way to add substantial I/O without breaking the bank along the way.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Designed for those who defy limits and change the world, the new MacBook Pro is by far the most powerful notebook we’ve ever made. With an immersive 16-inch Retina display, superfast processors, next-generation graphics, the largest battery capacity ever in a MacBook Pro, a new Magic Keyboard, and massive storage, it’s the ultimate pro notebook for the ultimate user. The new MacBook Pro features a stunning 16-inch Retina display — the largest Retina display ever in a Mac notebook.

