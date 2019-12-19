Prime members can now score some free Borderlands 3 DLC along with new goodies for Apex Legends, GTA Online, Red Dead Online, and more. Twitch Prime is unveiling a series of new loot drops today along with a second Free Games with Prime bundle. All of the freebies are available to Amazon Prime members that take a second to link their accounts to Twitch and all the details are down below.

Along with a rare Crypto Skin for Apex Legends and some free in-game loot for GTA and Read Dead Online, Twitch Prime is offering some free Borderlands 3 DLC for Vault hunters everywhere.

For the uninitiated, all Amazon Prime members can link their account with Twitch Prime for free. Simply head over to this page and hit the “Activate Twitch Prime” link in the top right corner. The process is quick and easy and you’ll be eligible for all of the freebies on your preferred platform after doing so.

Free Borderlands 3 DLC

The first of the Twitch Prime Borderlands 3 loot is now available to Prime members from today through May 14, 2020. Available for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia versions of the game, head over to this page to claim your free Caster Blaster Weapon Trinket and 3 Golden Keys. There also appears to be at least 3 more free loot drops coming by way of Twitch Prime for Borderlands 3, but there are no direct details on timing just yet.

Enter the Gungeon, Ape Out, More for Free

Outside of today’s free Borderlands 3 DLC, Twitch Prime is also announcing a second free game drop for December. More specifically, a free games drop with five Devolver Digital titles on tap. Starting on December 26th, Enter the Gungeon, Ape Out, Witcheye, Heave Ho and Gato Roboto will all be up for grabs, completely free of charge.

These freebies come on the heels of this year’s most popular Twitch Prime downloads in Pikuniku, Downwell, Dear Esther and Hyper Light Drifter. And remember, “all the games are available to keep forever, regardless of membership status.” According to Twitch, it will have dished out more than “$6,000 in free games and in-game loot” across 2019.

