Today's Best Game Deals: Evil Within 2 $10, Kingdom Hearts III $15, more

- Dec. 19th 2019 9:33 am ET

0
In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Evil Within 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 at Best Buy and GameStop, this is at least 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Players must “enter a world filled with anxiety-inducing thrills and disturbing moments” to win back their life and daughter. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Gears 5, No Man’s Sky, Death Stranding, Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

