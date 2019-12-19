Today’s Best Game Deals: Evil Within 2 $10, Kingdom Hearts III $15, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Evil Within 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 at Best Buy and GameStop, this is at least 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Players must “enter a world filled with anxiety-inducing thrills and disturbing moments” to win back their life and daughter. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Gears 5, No Man’s Sky, Death Stranding, Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Gears 5 Standard Edition $25 (Reg. $40+)
- No Man’s Sky $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter $8 (Reg. $20+)
- NBA 2K20 $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Division 2 PS4/Xbox One $12 (Reg. $25)
- Code Vein $37 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Astral Chain $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi PS4 or Xbox One $40 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Rage 2 $15 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 $18 (Reg. $30+)
- SEGA Genesis Classics X1 $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Or on PS4 on Best Buy
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- Need for Speed Heat $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Cadence of Hyrule $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $25+)
- The Last of Us Remastered $25 (Reg. $60)
- Plus God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
- Resident Evil 2 X1/PS4 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade $17 (Reg. $25+)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
