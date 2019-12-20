All of the best holiday Android app/game deals and freebies

- Dec. 20th 2019 4:25 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

After seeing a collection of iOS and Mac deals yesterday, we are now tracking a massive list of holiday Android app deals. Along with loads of notable freebies like Hitman Sniper, Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, DayGram and more, some of the best Android games out there are seeing notable price drops for the holidays. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While it’s not rare to see Android games and apps go on sale, it’s also not very often we see this many of this caliber in one place. Just keep in mind, that some titles, like Zenge for example, will only be on sale for the next few hours (or until tonight), so jump in now while you can. This is a great opportunity to score some big-time deals and freebies to keep you busy over the holiday break, whether you’re traveling or just staying occupied until dinner is ready.

Holiday Android Game Deals:

Hitman Sniper: FREE (Reg. $1)

Zenge: FREE (Reg. $1)

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

Ninja Knight: FREE (Reg. $2)

Infinity Dungeon 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

Evertale: FREE (Reg. $1)

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: FREE (Reg. $6)

Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

Dandara: $3.50 (Reg. $6)

Kathy Rain: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

Whispers of a Machine: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

Age of Pirates RPG Elite: $1 (Reg. $3)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $6 (Reg. $10)

Galaxy Trucker: $3 (Reg. $5)

Istanbul: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $7)

Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

Spirit Roots: $2.50 (Reg. $4)

Star Traders: Frontiers: $3.50 (Reg. $5+)

Templar Assault RPG Elite: $1 (Reg. $3)

Holiday Android app deals - Kingdom: New Lands

Kingdom: New Lands: $6 (Reg. $10)

Bridge Constructor Portal: $2.50 (Reg. $5)

Bridge Constructor Medieval: $1 (Reg. $2)

Dead Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $4)

Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

Minit: $2 (Reg. $5)

Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $4)

Android Holiday App Deals:

Car Expenses Manager Pro: $2 (Reg. $7)

ProCam X: $2.50 (Reg. $5)

Mobile Doc Scanner + OCR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mobile Observatory 3 Pro – Astronomy: $4.50 (Reg. $7.50)

All Notes: $1.50 (Reg. $3)

BlackCam Pro: FREE (Reg. $1.50)

Sketch Me! Pro: FREE (Reg. $1.50)

DayGram – One line a day Diary: FREE (Reg. $1)

Gallery Plus: Video Player FREE (Reg. $2)

Outside of today’s holiday Android app deals, here’s how to score Pixel 4 and Nest Hub for free and Skagen’s Google Wear OS-equipped Falster 2 watch at the all-time low. We also have Motorola’s Moto Z4 Android Smartphone down at $400 along with even more handsets from $180.

Hitman Sniper:

Step into the shoes of Agent 47 in Hitman Sniper and play the best sniper shooting game on mobile.Strike with strategic shooting skills, fulfilling your duty to orchestrate the perfect assassination kill shot.BATTLE ZOMBIES IN DEATH VALLEY: Call on non-stop shooting action as a zombie hunter, in a true battle of your skills and speed of execution.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
Android google play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard