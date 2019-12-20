After seeing a collection of iOS and Mac deals yesterday, we are now tracking a massive list of holiday Android app deals. Along with loads of notable freebies like Hitman Sniper, Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, DayGram and more, some of the best Android games out there are seeing notable price drops for the holidays. Head below for a closer look at everything.

While it’s not rare to see Android games and apps go on sale, it’s also not very often we see this many of this caliber in one place. Just keep in mind, that some titles, like Zenge for example, will only be on sale for the next few hours (or until tonight), so jump in now while you can. This is a great opportunity to score some big-time deals and freebies to keep you busy over the holiday break, whether you’re traveling or just staying occupied until dinner is ready.

Holiday Android Game Deals:

Hitman Sniper: FREE (Reg. $1)

Zenge: FREE (Reg. $1)

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

Ninja Knight: FREE (Reg. $2)

Infinity Dungeon 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

Evertale: FREE (Reg. $1)

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: FREE (Reg. $6)

Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

Dandara: $3.50 (Reg. $6)

Kathy Rain: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

Whispers of a Machine: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

Age of Pirates RPG Elite: $1 (Reg. $3)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $6 (Reg. $10)

Galaxy Trucker: $3 (Reg. $5)

Istanbul: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $7)

Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

Spirit Roots: $2.50 (Reg. $4)

Star Traders: Frontiers: $3.50 (Reg. $5+)

Templar Assault RPG Elite: $1 (Reg. $3)

Kingdom: New Lands: $6 (Reg. $10)

Bridge Constructor Portal: $2.50 (Reg. $5)

Bridge Constructor Medieval: $1 (Reg. $2)

Dead Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $4)

Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

Minit: $2 (Reg. $5)

Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $4)

Android Holiday App Deals:

Car Expenses Manager Pro: $2 (Reg. $7)

ProCam X: $2.50 (Reg. $5)

Mobile Doc Scanner + OCR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mobile Observatory 3 Pro – Astronomy: $4.50 (Reg. $7.50)

All Notes: $1.50 (Reg. $3)

BlackCam Pro: FREE (Reg. $1.50)

Sketch Me! Pro: FREE (Reg. $1.50)

DayGram – One line a day Diary: FREE (Reg. $1)

Gallery Plus: Video Player FREE (Reg. $2)

Hitman Sniper:

Step into the shoes of Agent 47 in Hitman Sniper and play the best sniper shooting game on mobile.Strike with strategic shooting skills, fulfilling your duty to orchestrate the perfect assassination kill shot.BATTLE ZOMBIES IN DEATH VALLEY: Call on non-stop shooting action as a zombie hunter, in a true battle of your skills and speed of execution.

