Today’s Best Game Deals: Division 2 $12, Code Vein $37, Astral Chain $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on PS4 or Xbox One at $11.99 with free shipping by Christmas. REDcard holders get an additional 5% off as well. Currently starting at $17 on PS4 and $25 on Xbox at Amazon, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked over the holidays and the best we can find. If you have passed on this one so far, now might be the time to jump in at just $12. Load-up and take on the open-world and “radically transformed “ Washington D.C. including flooded urban areas and historic sites/landmarks. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Code Vein, Terraria, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium, Death Stranding, Tropico 6, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Code Vein $37 (Reg. $60)
- Terraria $16 (Reg. $30)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Tropico 6 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Astral Chain $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi PS4 or Xbox One $40 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Rage 2 $15 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 $18 (Reg. $30+)
- God of War 3 Remastered PS4 $12 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics X1 $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Or on PS4 on Best Buy
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Rocket League Ultimate Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- Octopath Traveler $36 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Need for Speed Heat $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Cadence of Hyrule $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $25+)
- The Last of Us Remastered $25 (Reg. $60)
- Plus God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
- Resident Evil 2 X1/PS4 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade $17 (Reg. $25+)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
