Today’s Best Game Deals: Division 2 $12, Code Vein $37, Astral Chain $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on PS4 or Xbox One at $11.99 with free shipping by Christmas. REDcard holders get an additional 5% off as well. Currently starting at $17 on PS4 and $25 on Xbox at Amazon, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked over the holidays and the best we can find. If you have passed on this one so far, now might be the time to jump in at just $12. Load-up and take on the open-world and “radically transformed “ Washington D.C. including flooded urban areas and historic sites/landmarks. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Code Vein, Terraria, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium, Death Stranding, Tropico 6, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

