KEF’s Q150 Bookshelf Speakers are down to new low of $255 (Reg. up to $599)

Newegg is currently offering a pair of KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers in black for $254.99 shipped when checking out with code 93XPD82. Normally selling for $599, this pair just recently dropped to $300, like you’ll find at Amazon, and saves you over 57% overall. Today’s offer is $45 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. KEF’s Q150 Bookshelf Speakers feature a 5.25-inch driver array for bringing enhanced audio quality to your Mac or home theater setup. Compared to previous models, the Q150 have also been redesigned to “reduce internal resonances to improve audio clarity.” This pair of speakers carry a 4.8/5 star rating, much like the rest of KEF’s lineup of audio gear. More details below.

For those starting their high-end audio setup from scratch, consider using a portion of your savings to pair the KEF speakers with this highly-rated Desktop DAC. Not only will this allow you to pair the KEF Q150 with your Mac over USB, but it’ll also provide power to the bookshelf speakers and provide nearly everything needed to get your new kit up and running. You’ll want to grab some speaker wire as well though.

Looking for more professional-grade gear to expand your kit? Check out our round up of best podcast gear including USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, accessories and more.

KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers features:

Putting together a new high-quality audio system? Then consider KEF’s Q150s. These attractive bookshelf speakers create a wide soundstage with pinpoint imaging. Use them as part of a stereo music system, or as left- and right-channel speakers in a KEF Q Series home theater system.

