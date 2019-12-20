Sony’s pint-sized Bluetooth speaker is just $18 (Reg. $30+)

- Dec. 20th 2019 3:33 pm ET

Amazon offers the Sony XB01 Bluetooth Compact Speaker for $18 in various colors. Price reflected in-cart. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 or more, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. At under $20, this is a super easy last-minute gift for the holidays and a great stocking stuffer. You’ll have the choice of four different colors, each of which wraps the ultra-small footprint of this Bluetooth speaker. Notable features include six-hours of playback on a single charge, a built-in microphone, and hands-free calling capabilities. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Bluetooth speaker from a big name like Sony for less. This option from A2 clocks in at a few dollars less, but doesn’t sport nearly as much of an attractive design. That said, those looking to save first and foremost may want to consider this speaker, which has excellent ratings from thousands of reviewers at Amazon.

For a higher-end approach, don’t miss Sonos Beam which is currently marked down to $319 from the usual $399 price tag.

Sony XB01 Bluetooth Portable Speaker features:

  • Boost your party anthems with EXTRA BASS
  • Compact design, big sound
  • Splash-proof design
  • Enjoy up to 6 hours of playback
  • A handy strap that matches
  • Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
  • Control your music with on-speaker buttons
  • In the box: Operation instructions/ Reference guide/ Card, warranty/ Strap/ Micro USB cable

