At $100, Dyson’s V7 Handheld Vacuum is within 30 cents of its low (Save $60)

Dyson via eBay Daily Deals is offering its V7 Handheld Vacuum for $100.29 shipped when coupon code JUMBOSAVE has been applied during checkout. That’s around $60 off what you’d spend at Amazon and is within 30 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. With powerful suction this vacuum is ready to vengefully clean your home. While it does so, you’ll be happy to hear that it actually expels cleaner air than it captures thanks to a whole-machine HEPA filtration system. I’ve made the switch to Dyson and highly-recommend the brand. Dyson vacuums are well-rated.

Dyson V7 Handheld Vacuum features:

The Dyson V7 Mattress has powerful suction that reduces house dust allergens in the mattress by removing their food source – our dead skin cells – dust mite populations can also be reduced. Whole machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air. Dyson digital motor V7 creates powerful suction to penetrate deep into the mattress and remove potentially harmful allergens. 2 Tier Radial cyclones capture more microscopic dust and allergens. Motorized mattress tool agitates mattress fibers to release dust and allergens. Dyson engineered tools equipped to clean awkward spaces

