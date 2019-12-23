Save big at J.Crew with extra 40% off all sale styles from $24: Outerwear, shoes, more

J.Crew is currently offering 40% off all sale styles with code EXTRA40 at checkout. You can find great deals on jeans, outerwear, sweaters, dresses, shoes, and more. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to join) receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals for men is the Wallace & Barnes Raglan T-Shirt that’s marked down from $26. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $60. This style will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike and it’s available in two color options. It also features an all cotton vintage wash that makes it feel like your favorite old t-shirt. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our Fashion Guide too.
Our top picks for men include:
- Wallace & Barnes Raglan T-Shirt $26 (Orig. $60)
- Cotton Crewneck Sweater $24 (Orig. $50)
- 770 Straight Fit Jeans $53 (Orig. $98)
- Ventile Trench Coat $256 (Orig. $598)
- Essential Long Sleeve Henley $16 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 1988 Rollneck Sweater $49 (Orig. $90)
- Fuzzy Balloon-sleeve Turtleneck $72 (Orig. $168)
- Sophie Open-Front Sweater-Blazer $60 (Orig. $148)
- Point Sur Cropped Denim Jacket $58 (Orig. $138)
- Slim Stretch Perfect Shirt $39 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!