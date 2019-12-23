Save big at J.Crew with extra 40% off all sale styles from $24: Outerwear, shoes, more

J.Crew is currently offering 40% off all sale styles with code EXTRA40 at checkout. You can find great deals on jeans, outerwear, sweaters, dresses, shoes, and more. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to join) receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals for men is the Wallace & Barnes Raglan T-Shirt that’s marked down from $26. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $60. This style will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike and it’s available in two color options. It also features an all cotton vintage wash that makes it feel like your favorite old t-shirt. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our Fashion Guide too.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!