Enjoy CarPlay or Android Auto with Pioneer’s 6.8-inch receiver: $260 ($90 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Pioneer 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (1550NEX) for $259.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available direct from Best Buy. Typically selling for $350, that’s good for a $90 discount and is a new all-time low by $35. For comparison, today’s offer is also $40 under our previous mention on a 6.8-inch receiver. Pioneer’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation, directions, and even more while commuting. With 140 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Hit the jump for additional details.

Despite featuring Bluetooth connectivity, Sony’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with the savings from today’s deal.

For those in search of another car upgrade, earlier this morning we spotted a discount on Garmin’s Dash Cam 66W, which is now down to a new Amazon low of $182 (save $68).

Pioneer 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Upgrade your car’s entertainment system with this Pioneer in-dash receiver. It’s compatible with Apple Carplay, so you can access navigation apps, send messages and listen to music via services like Pandora and Spotify. Thanks to its Bluetooth capabilities, this Pioneer in-dash receiver pairs with compatible devices, enabling safe, hands-free smartphone use.

