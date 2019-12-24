Cricket is offering the iPhone 6s/Plus from just $50 when you port a number

Cricket Wireless is offering the Apple iPhone 6s 32GB for $49.99 shipped when you port your number and sign up with new service at Cricket. Upgrade to the iPhone 6s Plus 32GB at $99.99 shipped. Note: An activation fee of up to $25 may apply. Originally retailing for $649 and $749 at launch, Best Buy sells the 6s on AT&T for $245, though right now you can get it for on sale for $210. This beats yesterday’s mention of a Straight Talk model iPhone 6s at $99 and is the best we’ve tracked. Offering a 12MP rear camera capable of recording 4K video, the iPhone 6s is a great option to use as a backup phone, or a perfect Christmastime upgrade for someone who’s still on an iPhone 5s or 6. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Considering you’re saving so much here, make sure that you pick up this $8 Prime shipped clear case. Even though the device is fairly low-cost, you’ll want to keep it protected as deals this budget-friendly are hard to come by.

Don’t forget, Sprint is offering the iPhone 11 for FREE when you trade-in an existing smartphone. The iPhone 6s is among those approved for trade-in, so be sure to keep that in mind.

Apple iPhone 6s features:

The iPhone 6s takes Apple’s coveted Retina display to the next level. This improved display provides wider viewing angles, higher resolutions for incredible sharpness, and extremely accurate colors. iPhone now senses how deeply you press the display, opening up new possibilities for how you interact with your content and letting you do all kinds of essential things more quickly and simply. The world’s most popular camera is even better than ever. The advanced 12-mexapixel iSight camera now includes Live Photos — allowing you to capture a still photo, together with what happens before and after your picture, and bring it to life with a simple press. And a new 5-megapixel FaceTime HD camera brightens your smile with Retina Flash.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!