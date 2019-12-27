L.L. Bean’s Winter Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, and more from $40

- Dec. 27th 2019 2:31 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

L.L. Bean Winter Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of outerwear, flannels, vests, and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Primaloft Packaway Jacket is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $169, however during the sale you can find it for $139. This jacket comes in an array of color options and its highly packable material is great for traveling or storing away. It would be a wonderful option for your winter excursions and it has three zippered hand pockets to hold essentials.  Rated 4.2/5 stars with 140 reviews from happy L.L. Bean customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean

About the Author