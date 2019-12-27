L.L. Bean’s Winter Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, and more from $40

L.L. Bean Winter Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of outerwear, flannels, vests, and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Primaloft Packaway Jacket is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $169, however during the sale you can find it for $139. This jacket comes in an array of color options and its highly packable material is great for traveling or storing away. It would be a wonderful option for your winter excursions and it has three zippered hand pockets to hold essentials. Rated 4.2/5 stars with 140 reviews from happy L.L. Bean customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Primaloft Packaway Jacket $139 (Orig. $169)
- Wrinkle-Free Twill Sport Shirt $40 (Orig. $50)
- Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt $45 (Orig. $50)
- Classic Ragg Wool Sweater, Anorak $80 (Orig. $99)
- Cozy PJ Set $45 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Bean Cozy Pullover $50 (Orig. $59)
- Quilted Quarter-Zip Pullover $60 (Orig. $69)
- Softon Cotton Rugby $40 (Orig. $45)
- Cotton Ragg Sweater $70 (Orig. $80)
- Chelsea Boots $119 (Orig. $139)
- …and even more deals…
