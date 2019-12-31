Find data on real estate investment properties with Mashvisor, starting at $31

One of the best ways to make passive income is by renting out real estate. Finding good investments can be hard work, but Mashvisor uses nationwide data to help you unearth the most lucrative properties. You can get lifetime access now with the Basic Plan for $31.20 via 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: 20SAVE20.

Up until now, the only way to find investment properties was by doing a ton of research. Mashvisor changes that. This platform automates the research process by analyzing data from across the country.

In 15 minutes, you should have a selection of great investment opportunities within your budget and chosen area. Mashvisor narrows down the search based on current rent prices and expected future pricing.

The algorithms take into account both traditional renting and Airbnb — great for making good money in tourist locations. Mashvisor can even tell you the likely occupancy rate for your Airbnb rental.

Mashvisor offers a range of filters to help you find your perfect property. You can view search results on a map, and take a closer look at any property with a click.

You can get the Basic Plan for just $31.20 or upgrade to the Professional Plan for $79.20 with promo code “20SAVE20” at checkout to get heat maps and property design analysis.

