Save $70 on Kenwood’s 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver down to $330

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Kenwood 7-inch In-Dash CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver DMX7706S for $329.99 shipped. Find it directly from Best Buy, as well as at Crutchfield for the same price. Normally fetching $400, today’s offer saves you $70 and matches our previous mention for the best price we’ve seen in the past. Featuring a seven-inch touchscreen display, Kenwood’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback and more a breeze while commuting. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 170 customers.

Despite featuring Bluetooth connectivity, Kenwood’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with the savings from today’s deal.

Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Turn your smartphone into an entertainment controller with this Kenwood digital multimedia receiver. USB Rapid Charge devices charge faster than average and, because of Bluetooth phone pairing, you can play audio on two devices at once. The iDatalink Maestro RR on this Kenwood digital multimedia receiver lets you seamlessly interface with satellite radio.

