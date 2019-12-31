Missed holiday deals on Apple AirPods Pro? They’ve returned to $235 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering Apple AirPods Pro for $234.98 shipped. Also available at B&H. Down from $249, today’s offer is right at the lowest we’ve seen to date and matches our previous mention. Note: Currently backordered at both retailers, but you can still lock-in the discounted price now. If you missed out on picking up a pair of Apple’s latest earbuds over the holidays, now is another chance to score a discount on the coveted accessory. Bringing active noise cancellation into the mix, AirPods Pro improve upon the standard version of Apple’s earbuds with a new design rocking a customizable fit, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 4.5 hours of listening per change, or 24 hours when using the redesigned charging case. Learn more in our recent hands-on review.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $169, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest. These extra savings also mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

Looking to save even further? Earlier today we tracked a notable discount on Anker’s latest true wireless earbuds, which are now down to $50.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!