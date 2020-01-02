BlackBerry’s Key2 LE unlocked smartphone is available from $200 at Best Buy

- Jan. 2nd 2020 4:06 pm ET

Get this deal
$399 $200+
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Best Buy is offering the BlackBerry Key2 LE 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped when you activate it today on AT&T. Activate later and score it for $249.99. Originally launched at $399, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up a physical keyboard, the Key2 brings back BlackBerry’s classic style with Android’s latest features. You’ll score 4G LTE connectivity, a 4.5-inch display, 64GB of storage, and a 13MP camera. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Now, with just a fraction of your savings, why not pick up this 128GB microSD card. It’ll run you right under $20 Prime shipped at Amazon and it will triple your new smartphone’s storage. Whether you’re wanting to store documents, photos, movies, or music, this is a great way to expand your capabilities on a budget.

You’ll also want to spend some of your savings on this $8 Prime shipped tempered glass screen protector. It’ll keep you safe from scratches and even helps to prevent cracks in certain situations.

BlackBerry Key2 LE Smartphone features:

  • 2K HD 4. 5-inch touch screen display and Corning Gorilla Glass protection, lightweight polycarbonate design, soft-textured non-slip back, impact-resistant frame
  • 4GB RAM/64GB ROM, Dual SIM, Micro SD (up to 256GB), 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3. 0; powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with fast LTE for super-fast file sharing
  • 100% Android with latest Android 8. 1 Oreo with access to over a million apps and services from Google play, GSM Unlocked (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$399 $200+

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Android

Android
Blackberry

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide