BlackBerry’s Key2 LE unlocked smartphone is available from $200 at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the BlackBerry Key2 LE 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped when you activate it today on AT&T. Activate later and score it for $249.99. Originally launched at $399, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up a physical keyboard, the Key2 brings back BlackBerry’s classic style with Android’s latest features. You’ll score 4G LTE connectivity, a 4.5-inch display, 64GB of storage, and a 13MP camera. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Now, with just a fraction of your savings, why not pick up this 128GB microSD card. It’ll run you right under $20 Prime shipped at Amazon and it will triple your new smartphone’s storage. Whether you’re wanting to store documents, photos, movies, or music, this is a great way to expand your capabilities on a budget.

You’ll also want to spend some of your savings on this $8 Prime shipped tempered glass screen protector. It’ll keep you safe from scratches and even helps to prevent cracks in certain situations.

BlackBerry Key2 LE Smartphone features:

2K HD 4. 5-inch touch screen display and Corning Gorilla Glass protection, lightweight polycarbonate design, soft-textured non-slip back, impact-resistant frame

4GB RAM/64GB ROM, Dual SIM, Micro SD (up to 256GB), 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3. 0; powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with fast LTE for super-fast file sharing

100% Android with latest Android 8. 1 Oreo with access to over a million apps and services from Google play, GSM Unlocked (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon)

