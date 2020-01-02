Home Depot’s 12V kids dump truck actually dumps for $124.50 (Reg. $499)

Home Depot is offering its 12-Volt Kids Dump Truck Ride-On Toy for $124.75 shipped. Down from its $499 list price, we saw it drop to $249 in December and this is the best available. If your young one loves all things outdoors, this dump truck is the perfect toy. It offers two seats so your kid can bring a friend along. There’s both forward and reverse driving capabilities, and the steering wheel has functioning construction sounds on it. The best part is that the dump bed works just like a real truck, letting them haul dirt all over the yard. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, if your kid loves trucks but isn’t a fan of being outside, then Tonka’s Dump Truck is a great buy. At $25, it’s far more affordable than today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that there’s no battery power here.

However, if you do opt for the motorized dump truck, your kids will love this tool set. It includes a shovel, two rakes, and a hoe for $20 at Amazon.

Home Depot Dump Truck features:

Parents, prepare to have all your belongings dumped when your little 1-jumps into this 12-Volt Home Depot Kids Dump Truck. Your little one will love the functioning dump and real construction sounds. Send him and a buddy into the work zone with the power of the easy to press and release pedal.

