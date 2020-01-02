iPad mini Smart Cover sees rare discount, now at Amazon low of $29

Amazon offers Apple’s official iPad mini Smart Cover in White for $29 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $39 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Wrap your iPad mini in Apple’s in-house Smart Cover, which offers display protection and an integrated kickstand. Automatic sleep and wake features make this case all the more functional whether at home or on-the-go. Learn more here.

You can ditch the official Apple branding and save further, while also adding rear protection, with this $11 case from MoKo. There’s still the usual folding cover with a built-in stand and the added casing on the back keeps your device in prime condition throughout the year. If you invested in an iPad mini this holiday season, why not spend $11 for an extra level of protection? Rated 4.4/5 stars.

iPad mini Smart Cover features:

The Smart Cover for iPad mini is constructed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front of your device. It automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed. You can easily fold the Smart Cover into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls. And it’s easy to remove, so you can snap it on and off whenever you want.

