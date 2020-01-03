Walabot’s Android-compatible DIY In-Wall Imager hits a new low: $50 (Reg. $70)

B&H is offering the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android at $49.95 shipped. Down from its $70 going rate from third-party Amazon sellers, this beats our last mention by $7 and is the best we’ve tracked. Offering the ability to see through walls, this is great for contractors or DIYers who are always tackling different home renovations. Whether you’re needing to see wires, studs, or water pipes, this is the tool for the job. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’re just wanting to find where is best to hang your TV or pictures, the CRAFTSMAN Stud Finder is a great tool to check on. It’s under $8 Prime shipped at Amazon and will easily let you know where the stud is in your wall.

For other must-have DIY tools, out handy guide walks you through it all. From what brands to look at to what your setup should consist of, we cover everything.

Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager features:

Detects wood & metal studs, PVC & metal pipes, electric cables and wires inside walls

Uses cutting-edge radar technology to see inside drywall & concrete walls (currently doesn’t support lath and plasters walls)

Scans up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) deep into your walls

Uses 3 different in-wall sensing modes – Panoramic, Images and Expert for advanced wall detection

Map large wall areas and save the images for later analysis of what’s inside your walls

