Save big on home storage from $13.50 at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SONGMICS via Amazon offers up to 35% off its home storage systems. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $35. Our top pick is the SONGMICS 16-cube Organizer for $35.89. Today’s deal is down from the usual $50 or so price tag and an Amazon all-time low. This nifty 4 x 4 bundle delivers 16 total cubes for storing everything from clothes to tools, or even to display your favorite collectibles. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another standout is the VASAGLE Industrial Nightstand for $24.47. It typically sells for around $35. This is nightstand sports an industrial chich design that will look good in various design layouts. Plus its particularly affordable at today’s discounted price. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals from SONGMICS.

SONGMICS 16-cube Storage System features:

ORGANIZE YOUR LIFE: Lots of clean, neat storage space in these premium DIY Storage Cubes. This modern/traditional design is in a fashionable black color that will go well with your furniture, carpet, and decor

EASY TO ASSEMBLE: The plastic organizer is easy and quick to stack together with its modular structure; you can combine them into different shapes to fit your space; rubber mallet included helps assemble the rack by yourself

STORE MORE POSSESSIONS: These 11. 8”L x 11. 8”W x 11. 8”H cubes are made of PP Plastic sheets with sturdy metal wire frame and ABS plastic connectors. Each cube holds up to 10lbs. This is a very stable structure that won’t tip or fall over

