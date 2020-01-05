Save big on home storage from $13.50 at Amazon, today only

- Jan. 5th 2020 10:22 am ET

$13.50+
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SONGMICS via Amazon offers up to 35% off its home storage systems. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $35. Our top pick is the SONGMICS 16-cube Organizer for $35.89. Today’s deal is down from the usual $50 or so price tag and an Amazon all-time low. This nifty 4 x 4 bundle delivers 16 total cubes for storing everything from clothes to tools, or even to display your favorite collectibles. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another standout is the VASAGLE Industrial Nightstand for $24.47. It typically sells for around $35. This is nightstand sports an industrial chich design that will look good in various design layouts. Plus its particularly affordable at today’s discounted price. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals from SONGMICS.

SONGMICS 16-cube Storage System features:

  • ORGANIZE YOUR LIFE: Lots of clean, neat storage space in these premium DIY Storage Cubes. This modern/traditional design is in a fashionable black color that will go well with your furniture, carpet, and decor
  • EASY TO ASSEMBLE: The plastic organizer is easy and quick to stack together with its modular structure; you can combine them into different shapes to fit your space; rubber mallet included helps assemble the rack by yourself
  • STORE MORE POSSESSIONS: These 11. 8”L x 11. 8”W x 11. 8”H cubes are made of PP Plastic sheets with sturdy metal wire frame and ABS plastic connectors. Each cube holds up to 10lbs. This is a very stable structure that won’t tip or fall over

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$13.50+

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
songmics

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp