Anker’s CES week sale includes the latest chargers, projectors, more from $8.50

- Jan. 6th 2020 8:41 am ET

It’s CES week and Anker is celebrating with a number of notable deals today. Headlining is the Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB-A Wall Charger at $17.98. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $25 with today’s deal marking a return to the all-time low price. Notable features here include two USB-A ports, both of which offer Quick Charge 3.0 technology and up to 39W of output. Ideal for powering multiple devices at the same time, whether at home or on-the-go. Plus its streamlined design only takes up one outlet at a time. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

Another standout is the Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh Portable Battery with QC Wall Charger for $72.99. It typically sells for $87, as a comparison. This powerful battery delivers enough juice to handle MacBook Pro recharges and more. Ships with multiple USB-A and C ports, plus the Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger for additional functionality, and a cable as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Anker 39W Wall Charger features:

  • Charge Faster: Qualcomm quick charge 3. 0, Anker proprietary powerful, and voltage boost deliver the fastest possible charge to almost any USB devices.
  • Premium design: robust and hard wearing matte finish. A smart light sensor automatically dims LED indicator in darker environments So that it isn’t a distraction.
  • Travel Ready: Compact size and International voltage compatibility (AC 100-240V) make it perfect for traveling. (Plug is not foldable. )

