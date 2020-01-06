Turtle Beach’s Recon 200 Amplified Gaming Headset falls to $50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach Recon 200 Amplified Gaming Headset for $49.95 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and one of the best Amazon prices we’ve tracked. This black and white headset sports amplified sound that’s compatible with Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows 10 PCs. The flip-up microphone automatically toggles on or off based on its orientation. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save a bundle when opting for Sony’s Mono Chat Earbud at $6. If you’re like me, you occasionally move your console to another room. For this reason I scored several of these a while back and always have a headset that’s not too far away. Don’t let the Sony branding fool you, it’s compatible with PlayStation, Xbox One, and Switch.

If you like to play on PC, don’t miss out on the deal we found on Razer’s Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless mouse. It’s currently down to $40, making now a great time to pick one up.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 features:

Powerful amplified audio : immerse yourself in your games with rechargeable battery powered amplified sound from your Xbox One and PS4

Surround sound ready for Xbox One: optimized to deliver immersive Windows Sonic Surround sound, provided by Microsoft for Xbox One (and compatible Windows 10 PCs)

Flip up Mic: Turtle Beach’s renowned high sensitivity mic picks up your voice loud and clear, and flips up to mute

