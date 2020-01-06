Razer’s $40 Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless mouse has a 450 hour battery, more

- Jan. 6th 2020 1:50 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $60 launch price, this if the first discount that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This is one of Razer’s latest releases, sporting 450 hours of wireless battery life. It’s also “25% faster than competing wireless mice.” Whether you’re wanting to use Bluetooth to connect while on-the-go, or Lightspeed technology when at your desk, this mouse does it all. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review and announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted that Target is offering Target Circle members the Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $55.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. However, save an additional 20% and knock the price down to $44.79 with in-store pickupNote: Stock may vary based on your location. Regularly $70, the lowest that we’ve ever tracked on Amazon is $56 and this is the best available. This keyboard sports Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless capabilities which offer near lag-free function for the most intense of gaming sessions. You’ll net up to 18-months of battery life on a set of AA’s, making sure that you’ll not run out of juice in the middle of a match. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Mouse features:

  • The all-new, Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom
  • Dual Mode Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption and HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming
  • 6 Programmable Buttons: Allows for reconfiguration and assignment of complex macro functions through Razer Synapse 3
  • Up to 450 Hr Battery Life: Lasts 450 hours on Bluetooth, 285 hours on HyperSpeed Wireless
  • Durable Mechanical Switches: Supports up to 50 million clicks, backed by a 2 year warranty

