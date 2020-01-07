Amazon’s #1 best-selling Apple Watch bands are $5 in various colors

- Jan. 7th 2020 2:13 pm ET

0

VATI Authorized via Amazon offers its Apple Watch Sport Bands in various colors from $5 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $9 on different colors with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time in many instances. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. These are the #1 best-selling Apple Watch bands at Amazon, making it an easy gift for the fitness tracking aficionado on your holiday shopping list. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers.

Given today’s $5 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find Apple Watch sport bands with better ratings from thousands for less. Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

VATI Apple Watch Bands feature:

Various colors and two selected sizes for you to choose, personalize your apple watch to fit your mood and outfit in daily life; You can mix up different colors of bands to dress up your iWatch and highlight your unique taste. The bands for apple watch are made of durable and soft silicone, prevents skin from irritation; flexible, lightweight and very comfortable to wear. Sweat & water resistant.

