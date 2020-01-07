Apple’s $5 thriller movie sale includes big hits, much more from $1

Apple is back with a new movie sale this morning, including various thriller titles for $5 and a number of other deals across other genres. You’d typically pay $10 or more and upwards of $20 for many of these titles, all of which you can find down below alongside this week’s $1 HD rental.
$5 Thrillers highlight today’s sale
- Nikita
- On the Job
- The Suspect
- Training Day
- Se7en
- JFK
- Batman Under the Red Hood
- Monster
- Dreamcatcher
- The Game
Other notable deals include
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: $13 (Reg. $20)
- Downtown Abbey The Movie: $15 (Reg. $20)
- The Devil Wears Prada: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Ringer: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Book Club: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Yes Man: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Sing: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Along Came Polly: $8 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Maiden, which is down from the usual $5 or more price tag at competing retailers. This documentary follows along as Tracey Edwards competes in the “world’s most dangerous” sailing competition in 1989.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel