HP’s compact AirPrint-ready LaserJet Pro AiO falls to $109 at Amazon (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the HP LaserJet Pro M29w Wireless AiO Laser Printer for $108.90 shipped. Available at Walmart and Best Buy for about $0.10 more. That’s up to $30 off the going rate there and is the best price we can find right now. This compact all-in-one makes printing, scanning, and copying documents a cinch. A new job takes as little as 7.9 seconds for the first page to be printed and after that it’s capable of 19 ppm speeds. AirPrint is supported, ensuring iOS and macOS devices can easily create print jobs whenever the need arises. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you can live without a laser printer, check out this Canon Inkjet for $40. Like the HP above, it too supports AirPrint. Those using an Android device can download the free Canon Print app.

Oh, and ICYMI, we found Brother’s Laser AiO on sale for $85. While it’s a bit chunkier than either of the printers above, it does clock in at a notable price for the type of model that it is.

HP LaserJet Pro M29w features:

WORLD’S SMALLEST LASER PRINTER IN ITS CLASS – The HP LaserJet Pro M29w all-in-one laser printer, copier, and scanner is 30% smaller than its predecessor and produces professional-quality results

FAST PRINT SPEEDS – Prints up to 19 pages per minute, with the first page out in as few as 7.9 seconds

THE POWER OF YOUR PRINTER IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND – The HP Smart app allows you to easily scan from your smartphone or tablet, order toner, and print from the cloud, such as iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox

