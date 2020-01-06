AirPrint highlights this $85 Brother AiO Laser Printer (Reg. $100+)

Staples offers the Brother HL-L2395DW All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $84.99 shipped when promo code 38134 is applied during checkout. It’s typically sold for $100 or more with today’s deal being a $15 drop from our previous mention. With the tax season upon us, now is a great time to pick up a laser printer. This model sports an all-in-one design with support for AirPrint, copying, printing, and scanning. Best of all, laser ink lasts far longer than its inkjet counterpart, making it ideal for the school year. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 2,850 Amazon customers.

Ditch the all-in-one design and AirPrint capabilities for Brother’s monochrome laser printer, which is the #1 best-selling model at Amazon. Notable features include print speeds up to 27ppm and “toner save mode”, which will help stretch your ink cartridge usage even further.

Brother HL-L2395DW All-in-One Laser Printer features:

Replacing the dependable Brother HL-L2380DW has been made easier thanks to the advanced technology and user-friendly features built into the new HL-L2395DW monochrome laser printer. This upgraded laser printer was developed with the busy home or small office owner in mind. Featuring a class-leading print speed of up to 36 high-quality prints per minute, the new Brother printer includes a conveniently equipped flatbed scan glass that permits quick scanning and copying directly from any device. Also, the wireless connectivity permits users to easily submit printing tasks directly from smartphones, laptops, desktop computers, and tablets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!