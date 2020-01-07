Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch on mophie’s Qi pad: $112 (Reg. $140)

Amazon offers the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Qi Charge Pad for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at $111.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $140 and today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked since the fall. Apple missed the boat on its own Qi charging solution, so mophie is picking up the slack with a 3-in-1 device that can power all of your essentials. It offers up to 7.5W speeds wirelessly, ensuring that there is enough power to go around. This is an easy and effective way to simplify your nightly charging routine. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save nearly 50% and go with Anker’s 2-in-1 PowerWave+ Qi Charging Pad at $60. This formidable alternative delivers an integrated Qi pad plus an Apple Watch dock that will give your devices a safe home to charge. Amazon customers love it so far, and it’s a great alternative to today’s lead deal if you’re only powering up two devices at a time.

mophie 3-in-1 Charge Pad features:

Fast Charging: delivers the right amount of power to your iPhone to ensure the fastest charging speeds.

Wirelessly charge three devices: simultaneously charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple watch.

Charge through lightweight cases: power can be sent through cases up to 3mm thick.

