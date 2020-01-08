Convert your vinyl to MP3 + more with this 8-in-1 turntable at $103 (25% off)

Amazon offers the Victrola Aviator 8-in-1 Bluetooth Vinyl Turntable for $102.91 shipped. Down from its $140 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months. Offering eight individual functions, this turntable is great for any entertaining space. It is compatible with three different speeds of vinyl, you’ll be able to enjoy a plethora of audio here. Plus, there’s built-in stereo speakers and even Bluetooth connectivity to listen through your own sound system. Want to convert your vinyl collection to digital MP3? The software and cable is included here, making it super simple. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Now, you can save a few bucks when you opt for the Victrola Nostalgic 6-in-1 Bluetooth Vinyl Turntable at $82 shipped. It doesn’t support every function that today’s lead deal does, namely losing out on the ability to convert your vinyl to MP3. However, it does just about everything else at nearly 20% less.

If you only want to listen to vinyl, and not play Bluetooth and the like, then this turntable is a great deal at $40 shipped. However, you can learn more about what we recommend to beginners in the vinyl space right here in our getting started guide.

Victrola Aviator 8-in-1 Bluetooth Turntable features:

Retro 3-speed turntable spins your favorite 33 1/3, 45, & 78 RPM vinyl while incorporating unparalleled sound quality via the built-in stereo speakers & Bluetooth wireless capability. This turntable delivers an impressive listening experience while the distinct craftsmanship and classic, real wood construction has the appearance of an antique passed down from previous generations. Crank up the volume on your favorite album and relax as you take in the pure sound of a Victrola.

