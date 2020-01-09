Stock up on Peet’s Major Dickason’s K-Cups: 75-pack for $28 (25% off) + more

Amazon is offering a 75-pack of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Dark Roast K-Cup Pods for $28.24 shipped. Just be sure to clip the $5 on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Remember to cancel the subscription afterwards if you don’t want them delivered to your door every month. Regularly up to as much $38, today’s deal is more than 25% off, slightly below our previous mention and the best price we can find. That’s about $0.37 per cup and well under the price of stopping at the coffee shop every morning on the way to work. This is a “rich, complex, and full-bodied” world blend ready for your Keurig/single-serve brewer. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
Now, if you’re unsure whether or not you’ll like the Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend above, it might be smarter to opt for a smaller package. You can score the 10-packs for around $11 (or less with Subscribe & Save) to give it a shot first. Prefer to grind your own beans up instead? Or grab 12-ounces of Major Dickason’s Whole Beans from $8.50. But be sure to browse through the deals below for even more options starting from just $3.
More Coffee/K-Cup Deals:
***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the Amazon listing pages below for the lowest possible price.
- 12-Oz. Lavazza Classico Ground Coffee $5 (Reg. $7)
- 2.2-Lb. Lavazza Caffe Espresso Whole Bean $10 (Reg. $14)
- 6-Pack Gevalia Pumpkin Spice Latte Pods $3 (Reg. $8)
- Various 12-Oz. Starbucks blends from $6 (Reg. $8+)
Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more grocery and kitchenware deals. Plus, you’ll find loads of great ideas for your home coffee/espresso bar right here.
Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s K-Cup Pods:
Conceived by Mr. Peet and his most discerning customer, Major Dickason’s Blend has become the coffee that epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s. Flavor notes: Incomparable world blend, rich, complex, and full-bodied. Single serve doesn’t mean single taste. Whether you enjoy starting each morning with Peet’s dark roast House Blend, our light roast Café Domingo…
