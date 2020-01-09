Save 25% on this HomeKit-enabled Philips Hue 3-bulb starter kit, now at $60

Amazon offers the Philips Hue White 3-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit for $59.85 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is the best we’ve seen in months, and comes within $9 of our previous mention. For comparison, right now you’ll pay $70 for a two-bulb kit at Amazon and Best Buy. Featuring dimmable white smart LED bulbs, this starter kit allows you to kickstart your Hue setup without having to adopt one of the pricier color kits. It includes the HomeKit-enabled Hue Bridge, which also yields Alexa and Assistant support as well as scheduling, the ability to set automations, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 300 customers.

A great add-on to expand your Hue setup would be to grab the brand’s new $20 Smart Button with your savings. This magnetic button can be programmed to control your lights with a single press and pairs with light switch-style wall plate or miniature mount for affixing to the wall and more. It’s an easy way to help ease the adoption process for roommates or significant others who aren’t ready to go all-in on voice or smartphone control.

And if you happened to miss from earlier in the week, LIFX recently showcased new filament bulbs and more more at CES.

Philips Hue 3-bulb Starter Kit features:

Control your home lighting automatically with the smart timer on this Philips Hue White starter kit. The user-friendly system lets you turn lights on and off or dim them with an intuitive app for your smartphone or tablet. This Philips Hue White starter kit has space for up to 50 lights and 10 accessories to connect your entire home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!