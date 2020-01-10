Our exclusive code saves you $50 on Sennheiser’s new PXC 550-II ANC headphones

World Wide Stereo is offering the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Over-ear Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $299.95 shipped with the exclusive code 9TO5 at checkout. Down from its $350 list price, Amazon has it for $345 right now and this is the best we’ve tracked. Offering up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, these headphones top off with a microUSB cable. The PXC 550-II also tie into Siri, Assistant, and Alexa for voice commands, giving you the choice of which assistant to use. Smart Pause also makes sure you never miss a beat when the headphones are removed, and it’ll resume as soon as you put them back on. Rated 3.9/5 stars from early reviews.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II ANC Headphone features:

Created for the frequent traveler, the PXC 550-II Wireless upgrades every journey with exceptional comfort, unrivaled sound quality and wireless freedom. Superior wireless audio is assured by support for high-quality AAC, aptX™, aptX™ LL codecs and Bluetooth 5.0, with adaptive noise cancellation ensuring an outstanding listening experience even in busy environments. The triple microphone array also delivers unrivaled speech clarity when making calls on the move, or interacting with virtual assistants such as Siri, Google, and Alexa via the Voice Assistant Button. With exceptional ergonomic design and up to 30 hours of battery life, the PXC 550-II Wireless is the perfect companion for traveling in style.

