YI’s Smart Dome Security Camera X takes privacy up a notch at $45 (Reg. $60)

- Jan. 11th 2020 9:32 am ET

Exclusive
0

YI Technology (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Dome Security Camera X for $44.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use our exclusive code 925MAC2020 at checkout. Down from its $60 going rate, this is only the second price drop we’ve tracked, with the first being on Cyber Monday. Offering a unique design, this security camera spins its dome around 180-degrees to provide you with complete privacy when not in use. These days, nothing is entirely secure, so having a smart camera in your home can be a little worrying to some. However, if the lens is entirely covered, there’s nothing that can be seen unless you want it to be. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

YI Smart Dome Security Camera X features:

  • Differentiates humans and pets from moving objects, resulting in more relevant alerts for you. Its abnormal sound detection will alert you of noises such as a baby crying
  • The YI Dome Camera X’s unique eyelid design lets the lens disappear in its casing when turned off or switched to Privacy Mode
  • Compress up to 6 hours of continuous recording into short clips between 5-30 seconds.
  • Most of our customers have this camera set up and running in five minutes or less
  • 340° degree rotation and 95° degree tilt capabilities

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
YI

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide