YI’s Smart Dome Security Camera X takes privacy up a notch at $45 (Reg. $60)

YI Technology (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Dome Security Camera X for $44.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use our exclusive code 925MAC2020 at checkout. Down from its $60 going rate, this is only the second price drop we’ve tracked, with the first being on Cyber Monday. Offering a unique design, this security camera spins its dome around 180-degrees to provide you with complete privacy when not in use. These days, nothing is entirely secure, so having a smart camera in your home can be a little worrying to some. However, if the lens is entirely covered, there’s nothing that can be seen unless you want it to be. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

YI Smart Dome Security Camera X features:

Differentiates humans and pets from moving objects, resulting in more relevant alerts for you. Its abnormal sound detection will alert you of noises such as a baby crying

The YI Dome Camera X’s unique eyelid design lets the lens disappear in its casing when turned off or switched to Privacy Mode

Compress up to 6 hours of continuous recording into short clips between 5-30 seconds.

Most of our customers have this camera set up and running in five minutes or less

340° degree rotation and 95° degree tilt capabilities

