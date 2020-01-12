Acer Chromebook 11 offers a 2-in-1 design for $229 ($50 off)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Acer Spin 11 Chromebook for $229 shipped. Today’s deal is a $50 savings from Amazon, and amongst the best offers we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include a 2-in-1 design with a convertible hinge to transform this laptop into a tablet, alongside a touchscreen display. There’s 4GB of RAM and a 32GB internal hard drive as well. A built-in HD webcam rounds out the list of top specs. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure”. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,300 Amazon reviewers.

Acer Spin 11 Chromebook features:

Acer Spin 11 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Enjoy a well-rounded learning experience with this 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook Spin laptop. The 360-degree hinge and touch screen ensure easy adjustments to suit your needs, and the 32GB internal flash drive is great for backing up homework. This Acer Chromebook Spin laptop has an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM for lag-free multitasking.

