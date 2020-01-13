Banana Republic offers up to 40% off sitewide + extra 60% off all clearance

- Jan. 13th 2020 8:52 am ET

0

Banana Republic is offering up to 40% off sitewide and an extra 60% off all clearance items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Slim Rapid Movement Dark Wash Jeans are a standout from this sale and currently marked down to $70. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $118. This style features stretch for added comfort and its dark wash is very trendy for the winter season. Best of all, the hem can easily be rolled to show off your winter boots or sneakers this spring. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,300 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Banana Republic

Banana Republic

About the Author