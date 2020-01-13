CyberPower Gold Box keeps internet on when power goes out, makes outlets more usable

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of power accessories for home users to backup and protect their power sources. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Standouts include an AC plug surge protector with three plugs and two 2.1A outlets for $8.95 and the CyberPower CP1350AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS which will keep the internet on when the power goes out for $99.99. More including rack-mounted power can be found here.
CyberPower UPS features:
- 1350VA/815W Intelligent LCD Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System; 6 feet cord
- 10 NEMA 5 15R OUTLETS: (5) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (5) Surge Protected Outlets safeguard desktop computers, workstations, networking devices and home entertainment equipment
- MULTIFUNCTION LCD PANEL: Displays immediate, detailed information on battery and power conditions, including: estimated runtime, battery capacity, load capacity, etc
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel