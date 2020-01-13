JBL’s Pulse 3 IPX7 waterproof speaker rocks RGB lighting at $120 (Save $110)

- Jan. 13th 2020 2:26 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the JBL Pulse 3 Bluetooth IPX7 Waterproof Speaker for $119.95 shipped when code EXPO13 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a Rakuten account. Typically fetching $230 at Amazon and direct from JBL, today’s offer is good for a 48% discount, comes within $20 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. Combining 360-degree audio playback with a design that coats much of the speaker in an RGB lighting, JBL’s Pulse 3 is a unique listening experience. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery, you’re looking at up to 12 hours of playtime per charge, and an IPX7 form-factor for rocking out just about anywhere. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Save even more by picking up Anker’s Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This highly-rated option is currently $35 and features 12W stereo sound. Aside from just giving up the JBL branding, this one lacks 360-degree audio output as well as the flashier RGB lighting. Soundcore 2 makes up for that with IPX7 water-resistance as well as 24-hour battery life. 

Could your home theater use a dosage of enhanced audio as well? Well you’re in luck, as right now we’re seeing LG’s 4.1-Ch. Soundbar System which includes two satellite speakers on sale for $190 (52% off).

JBL Pulse 3 Speaker features:

Take your listening experience to the next level with the JBL Pulse 3, the portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that combines 360° sound with 360° lightshow. Bring your music to life with glowing LEDs wherever you are. With a built–in rechargeable battery that delivers up to 12 hours of playtime and an IPX7 waterproof housing, Pulse 3 is perfect for worry–free listening by the beach or pool – or even in it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Rakuten

Rakuten
jbl

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go