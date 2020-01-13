JBL’s Pulse 3 IPX7 waterproof speaker rocks RGB lighting at $120 (Save $110)

Amazon currently offers the JBL Pulse 3 Bluetooth IPX7 Waterproof Speaker for $119.95 shipped when code EXPO13 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a Rakuten account. Typically fetching $230 at Amazon and direct from JBL, today’s offer is good for a 48% discount, comes within $20 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. Combining 360-degree audio playback with a design that coats much of the speaker in an RGB lighting, JBL’s Pulse 3 is a unique listening experience. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery, you’re looking at up to 12 hours of playtime per charge, and an IPX7 form-factor for rocking out just about anywhere. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Save even more by picking up Anker’s Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This highly-rated option is currently $35 and features 12W stereo sound. Aside from just giving up the JBL branding, this one lacks 360-degree audio output as well as the flashier RGB lighting. Soundcore 2 makes up for that with IPX7 water-resistance as well as 24-hour battery life.

Could your home theater use a dosage of enhanced audio as well? Well you’re in luck, as right now we’re seeing LG’s 4.1-Ch. Soundbar System which includes two satellite speakers on sale for $190 (52% off).

JBL Pulse 3 Speaker features:

Take your listening experience to the next level with the JBL Pulse 3, the portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that combines 360° sound with 360° lightshow. Bring your music to life with glowing LEDs wherever you are. With a built–in rechargeable battery that delivers up to 12 hours of playtime and an IPX7 waterproof housing, Pulse 3 is perfect for worry–free listening by the beach or pool – or even in it.

