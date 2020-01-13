YI’s 1080p Dash Cam touts night vision and more at $51 (Reg. $70)

YI Technology via Amazon offers its Nightscape Dash Cam for $50.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code HG5EU3DL at checkout. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer saves you over 27%, comes within $9 of the all-time low, and is the second-best offer we’ve seen. With the ability to record at 1080p60, this dash cam also has a wide angle lens for keeping an eye on several lanes at once. It sports a 2.4-inch screen for playing back trips, as well as a G-sensor for automatically recording footage. Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to sync YI’s dash cam with a companion app as well, and night vision keeps the road visible even in lowlight. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 225 customers.

Update 1/13 @ 4:38 PM: Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Rexing V1 Plus Dash Cam for $79.99 shipped. Also available direct. Down from its $120 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Leverage your savings here to grab SanDisk’s 64GB Ultra microSDCX card for $12 at Amazon. This will ensure your dash cam has plenty of space to record drives well into the future. It comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 22,000 customers.

For more ways to upgrade your on-the-road setup, swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup for chargers and more. Or you could deck out your kit with Pioneer’s 7-inch flagship Wireless CarPlay Receiver at $380 off.

YI Nightscape Dash Cam features:

The Nightscape car dash camera is built to thrive in low light conditions. We’ve partnered with Sony to integrate their STARVIS sensor into the Nightscape dash cam. The camera is sensitive to a wider range of visible light, bordering on the near-infrared range to support filming at night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!