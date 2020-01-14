Amazon protein sale starts at $13, today only: Shakes, powders, cookies, more

- Jan. 14th 2020 7:48 am ET

From $13
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Quest protein powders, snacks, and more. The deals start at $13.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 48-ounce Quest Vanilla Milkshake Protein Powder for $28.34. You can drop the price further by going with Subscribe & Save, but be sure to cancel any unwanted auto-renewals. As a comparison, it typically goes for $45 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This vanilla-flavored shake is said to deliver 24-grams of protein, 2-grams of carbs, and more. Great for your workout routine as a means for adding extra supplements to a diet. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 4,900 Amazon reviewers. Jump into the entire sale for more or head below for additional top picks.

Another standout in today’s sale is Quest’s 12-pack of Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies for $13.29. Again, Subscribe & Save will drop the price down even further. These treats deliver 15-grams of protein and are made from unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, peanuts, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 3,100 Amazon reviewers.

Quest Vanilla Protein Shakes feature:

  • 24g of protein
  • 2g of carbs
  • <1g of sugar

The new 3 lb Quest Protein Powder canisters are for the serious protein fans. The larger size means more protein when you need it.

