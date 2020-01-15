Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort Cube Charger $17 (35% off), more

AnkerDirect via Amazon is currently offering its PowerPort Cube 3-Outlet Charger for $16.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $26, today’s offer takes an extra $2 off the with coupon and saves you a total of 35%. It’s $3 under our previous mention and one of the best discounts to date. Sporting three AC outlets, this unique power strip is also armed with three 2.4A USB charging ports. This compact cube is a great option for your desk, and with an adhesive mount, easily sticks out of sight underneath your setup for clutter-free charging. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

One for All: 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports power everything on your desk from a single compact hub (18W max output from the USB ports and 1250W from the AC outlets). High-Speed Charging: Deliver an optimized charge to USB devices with Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology. Less than 2 ½ cubic inches, for maximum space-saving at home or in your travel bag. Overload protection and a fire-retardant casing ensure complete protection for you and your devices.

