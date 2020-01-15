Score four Sylvania Zigbee Indoor Smart Plugs at $54.50 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon offers a 4-pack of Sylvania Zigbee Indoor Smart Plugs for $54.40 shipped. Typically selling for $100, the price has been dropping over the past week and is now down to a new all-time low. For comparison, right now a single plug will run you $18.50 at Amazon and Home Depot. Centered around Zigbee connectivity, Sylvania’s indoor smart plugs are compatible with a variety of home automation systems including Echo Plus and more. Getting four of these controllable outlets allows you to automate everything from lamps and lights to coffee makers and other appliances around the house. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 405 customers.

Further expand your Zigbee smart home setup by adding the Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor into the mix. Relying on the same wireless standard as the featured smart plugs, this sensor can be leveraged to turn on accessories when someone walks into a room and more. At $20, it’s a great way to use your savings if having a more intelligent setup is the goal.

Or if you’d rather leverage Siri to command outdoor lights, right now you can score the Meross waterproof HomeKit Smart Plug at $29. Good for a $6 discount, this offer is a new all-time low.

Sylvania Zigbee Indoor Smart Plug features:

The Sylvania smart+ Zigbee smart plug is simple to use and easy to connect to your compatible smart hub. Run your home on your Schedule by automating the small appliances and lamps you use every day and control them through your smartphone or tablet. Create schedules and automations to turn your devices on and off when you need to.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!