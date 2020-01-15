Nordstrom’s new markdowns are live! Save up to 50% off UGG, Barbour, more

Nordstrom has new markdowns from top brands at up to 50% off including UGG, Barbour, Vineyard Vines, Free People, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Barbour Maesbury Quilted Jacket is on sale for $196, which is down from its original rate of $280. This jacket is timeless and a wonderful option for year-round wear. This lightweight jacket can easily be layered and its packable, which is nice for traveling. It’s also machine washable for convenience and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Free People Ottoman Pullover is another notable deal. It’s currently on sale for $89 and originally was priced at $148. This pullover comes in two color options and will look nice with jeans or leggings alike.

Our top picks for women include:

